Sip and Savor Florida Flavors

Disney Springs

By Kristy Knight

I was just at Disney Springs - yesterday! What a fun day. And a day for FIRSTS:

We ate at Maria and Enzo’s. As many times as I’ve been to Disney Springs, I never ate there before. I DEFINITELY WILL AGAIN. It was delicious!

I saw the Hot Air Balloon UP IN THE AIR! So I was able to get pictures of it behind me (like this one)..

And, I ate a big Chocolate Chip Cookie from Gideon’s Bakehouse!

You can register to Sip and Savor your way through Disney Springs too: https://www.wduv.com/fp/1055-dove-wants-you-sip-savor-florida-flavors-disney-springs/

