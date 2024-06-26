105.5 The Dove wants you to Sip and Savor Florida Flavors at Disney Springs®!

Delight in local Florida flavors that will tantalize your taste buds during Disney Springs Flavors of Florida presented by CORKCICLE, now through August 11.

As world-renowned chefs at featured restaurants take your palette on a delectable journey, you’ll savor cuisine that will excite any food lover—like the Key West Shrimp entrée at the all-new Summer House on the Lake or the Orange Bird Croissant Crisp from Amorette’s Patisserie.

You’ll experience cuisine that’ll have you coming back for more. And when you enter for a chance to win a Walt Disney World® getaway from 105.5 The Dove, you could come back for more excitement and experience the magic of Disney Theme Parks, a Disney Resort hotel and more.

Enjoy delicious fun at Disney Springs Flavors of Florida and enter for your chance to win a Walt Disney World Resort getaway today!

As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney

©2024 Cox Media Group

