Pet of the Week

Tiger (ID#49395587 ) is a 3-year old, dark grey and white male Siberian Husky. He’s highly intelligent, stunningly handsome, and occasionally vocal (true to breed). He’s housebroken, easy on leash, and appears to be very social with both humans and other dogs. Tiger is not hyperactive but will need regular exercise with his new family. He’d love a canine companion, too.

Stop in to meet this sweetly tamed Tiger at Pinellas County Animal Services: 12450 Ulmerton Rd in Largo: PinellasCounty.org/AnimalServices. Find them on Facebook @PinellasCountyAnimalService

The shelter is open from 9 AM - 6 PM Monday- Friday and 9 AM - 1 PM on Saturdays. All pets come vaccinated, spayed/neutered, microchipped.

