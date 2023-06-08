105.5 WDUV Trivia with Ann Kelly

Every weekday morning starting at 7:10 a.m. we present WDUV Trivia with Ann Kelly! If you know the answer, all you need to do is call in to win! Hillsborough:

Monday, June 5th

Question: What is the center of the hurricane called?

Answer: The eye.

Tuesday, June 6th

Question: Are hurricanes tropical storms?

Answer: Yes, BIG ones!

Wednesday, June 7th

Question: Do hurricanes spin in different directions, depending on where you live?

Answer: Yes. It’s called the Coriolis effect. In the northern hemisphere (where we are) they moved counterclockwise. Hurricanes in the Southern Hemisphere go clockwise.

Thursday, June 8th

Question: What year did someone fly into the eye of a hurricane? Was it 1943, 53 or 63?

Answer: The first time anyone flew into a hurricane happened in 1943 in the middle of World War II.

Friday, June 9th

