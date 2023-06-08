105.5 WDUV Trivia with Ann Kelly

|
Every weekday morning starting at 7:10 a.m. we present
WDUV Trivia with Ann Kelly!
If you know the answer, all you need to do is call in to win!
|Hillsborough:
813-318-WDUV
|Pinellas:
727-563-WDUV
|Toll Free:
1-888-723-WDUV
|
Listen to Morning Trivia all week long with Ann Kelly for your chance to win fabulous prizes!
Monday, June 5th
Question: What is the center of the hurricane called?
Answer: The eye.
Tuesday, June 6th
Question: Are hurricanes tropical storms?
Answer: Yes, BIG ones!
Wednesday, June 7th
Question: Do hurricanes spin in different directions, depending on where you live?
Answer: Yes. It’s called the Coriolis effect. In the northern hemisphere (where we are) they moved counterclockwise. Hurricanes in the Southern Hemisphere go clockwise.
Thursday, June 8th
Question: What year did someone fly into the eye of a hurricane? Was it 1943, 53 or 63?
Answer: The first time anyone flew into a hurricane happened in 1943 in the middle of World War II.
Friday, June 9th
Question:
Answer:
© 2020 Cox Media Group