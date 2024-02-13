Prize Pick-Up Information

Questions? Contact us - TampaPromo@CMG.COM

Did you win a prize with us? If so, congratulations! Now, here's what you need to know to claim it:

Cox Media Group
11300 4th Street North, Suite #300
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Office Line: (727) 579-2000
Contesting Email: TampaContests@CMG.com

[map it]


Office Hours:
Monday-Friday (8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
Closed on weekends and major holidays - please call the office line before travelling to our office, as there is a chance the office could be closed.
View Larger Map

Calling The Station:

Office Line (Used when asking for information - receptionist is unable to transfer to Studio Line): (727) 579-2000


Getting Here
We are located along 4th Street North in St. Petersburg, in between Gandy Boulevard and the Howard Franklin Bridge. Our building is located next to a shopping center which includes a Winn-Dixie. Free parking is located around the building.

Claiming Prizes* (All prize release paperwork must be completed in person, unless otherwise noted in the contest rules):

What To Bring (To Claim Your Own Prize)**

  • Your current Driver's License or Photo Identification Card 
  • Your Social Security number, for identification and tax purposes (all SS#s are stored in locked filing cabinets, behind a locked door with limited access)

**Prize Winners under the age of 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, who in turn must provide the information listed above

What To Bring (To Claim A Friend or Loved One's Prize)

  • Your current Driver's License or Photo Identification Card 
  • A Printed Photo Copy of the Prize Winner's Driver's License or Photo Identification Card (only physical copies will be accepted, as we cannot accept digital copies) 
  • The Prize Winner's Social Security number, for identification and tax purposes (all SS#s are stored in locked filing cabinets, behind a locked door with limited access)

*All prizes must be claimed within 30 days of winning (with the exception of most concert tickets). If you do not claim your prize within said 30 days, it will result in forfeiture of the prize. Unclaimed prizes may not be substituted nor replaced. Prize winners (including any person in the prize winner's household) are ineligible to win a prize from the same station for a 30 day period, however prize winners (including any person in the prize winner's household) are still eligible to win prizes from the other five Cox Media Group radio stations.

 


© 2020 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!