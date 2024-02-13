Prize Pick-Up Information

Questions? Contact us - TampaPromo@CMG.COM
Did you win a prize with us? If so, congratulations! Now, here's what you need to know to claim it:
Cox Media Group
Calling The Station:
Office Line (Used when asking for information - receptionist is unable to transfer to Studio Line): (727) 579-2000
Getting Here
We are located along 4th Street North in St. Petersburg, in between Gandy Boulevard and the Howard Franklin Bridge. Our building is located next to a shopping center which includes a Winn-Dixie. Free parking is located around the building.
Claiming Prizes* (All prize release paperwork must be completed in person, unless otherwise noted in the contest rules):
What To Bring (To Claim Your Own Prize)**
**Prize Winners under the age of 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, who in turn must provide the information listed above
What To Bring (To Claim A Friend or Loved One's Prize)
*All prizes must be claimed within 30 days of winning (with the exception of most concert tickets). If you do not claim your prize within said 30 days, it will result in forfeiture of the prize. Unclaimed prizes may not be substituted nor replaced. Prize winners (including any person in the prize winner's household) are ineligible to win a prize from the same station for a 30 day period, however prize winners (including any person in the prize winner's household) are still eligible to win prizes from the other five Cox Media Group radio stations.
