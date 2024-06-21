Working For Our Weekend

The largest Pride parade in Florida and in the southeast, and one of the largest in the US is this weekend in St Petersburg. There are plenty of events to check out, with a concert kicking things off Friday night. The Parade and Street Festival is Saturday, and the Grand Central Street Fair follows Sunday. One of the biggest concerns with an event of this size is parking, and the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is helping out with rides, and even their own playlist. You’ll also want to stay hydrated with a very warm weekend on the way, with a good chance for rain, especially Saturday and Sunday.

AAA is already out with travel advice for the 4th of July holiday. Once again, it’s going to be very crowded with some 71 million planning to head out. If you’re driving, the heaviest traffic on the 4th will be between 2-7 pm. Lower gas prices help, but tropical weather could change that.

St Petersburg City Council gave preliminary approval to the Rays request for a new state of the art stadium, and for redevelopment of the historic Gas Plant District. Another vote comes up July 11th for the $1.3 billion stadium and multi-billion dollar project. For final approval, five of the eight Council members will have to vote yes.

Pet insurance survey To so many of us, our pets are like family. That means regular trips to the vet to keep them healthy.

If you have pet insurance through Nationwide, they’re starting to drop policies. The company blames rising costs like most insurance companies in Florida. The cancellations will be dropping some 100,000 polices through next summer.

