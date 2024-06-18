St Pete Pride Weekend

2024 Pittsburgh Pride March and Parade Thousands of people celebrate Pride Month in Pittsburgh by marching in or watching the 2024 Pittsburgh Pride Parade

St Pete Pride is big. How big? It’s considered one of the biggest Pride events in the nation and it happens this weekend, rain or shine.

There are plenty of events to check out, with a concert kicking things off Friday night. The Parade and Street Festival is Saturday, and the Grand Central Street Fair follows Sunday.

I’m a fan of the street festival, and anyone holding a “free hug” sign. But one of the biggest concerns with an event of this size is parking, and the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is helping out with rides, and even their own playlist!

If you are going down for any events, keep safety in mind, hydrate and keep an eye on the weather with the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast.

