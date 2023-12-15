Weekend Storm Prep

Hurricane season may be officially over, but with the threat of possibly severe weather on the way this weekend, it’s time to prepare. A coastal flood watch is up for Pinellas, coastal Pasco, coastal Hillsborough. coastal Hernando, coastal Manatee, as well as coastal Levy and coastal Citrus counties. Pasco county has opened sand bag locations With wind gusts of 40 mph possible, it might be a good time to secure the outdoor decorations. Storm prep and updated watches and warnings keep the Dove app handy for additional information for 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

Flights may also be affected this weekend. Check with your airline first before heading to the airports. With AAA predicting record-setting numbers for holiday travel, Tampa International Airport is also gearing up to handle some 80,000 passengers passing through daily. The heaviest days may be the Saturdays before and after Christmas. If you want a guaranteed parking space at TPA, book ahead. With gas prices at a record low, the highways will handle plenty of traffic.

If your plans are for outdoor events, call head as well. Many have been canceled or rescheduled, including the Treasure Island Holiday Lighted Boat Parade.

An anti-trust investigation is underway by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody into why Florida State University was not given the bowl bid they believe they deserved. Moody wants more information on the selection process and said “my Office is launching an investigation to examine if the Committee was involved in any anticompetitive conduct.” For now, Florida State will take on the University of Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30th.

The city of Tampa is trying to lower the levels of what are called “forever chemicals” in the drinking water. New, state of the art technology was on display by the Tampa Water Department. The “Suspended Ion Exchange” (SIX) will be added to the David L. Tippin treatment facility.

The future of the historic Gas Plant District was on display in St Petersburg this week at the meeting with developers and the public. There were plenty of comments on making affordable housing a part of the plan. If you weren’t able to be at last night’s meeting, more CBAC meetings are planned for Tuesdays. Those dates are Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30. You’re also welcome to put your thoughts in writing online through Dec 31st here.

