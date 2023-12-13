Making The Holidays Merry And Bright With Toys For Tots

I grew up in a family of five, and that’s a lot to handle for the holidays. But thanks to the U.S. Marines - Toys For Tots program, we’re going to make sure as many families as possible have a happy holidays. This Friday, join the Cox Media Group Tampa Bay family for our annual Toy Drive at the Oldsmar Walmart on Tampa Road. I’ll kick it off at 5:30 am, and Kristy Knight will take over at 2 pm. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate, or just head inside Walmart that will have plenty of items ready to go. Oh, and if you happen to drop by to say hello to Kristy between 4-5 pm, we’ll have an extra chance to register to win that $5,000 in Dove Christmas Cash!

5000 christmas cash

There’s a great chance to make a difference with The Dove and The Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay with Great Futures. You donation will help keep services in place for more than 12,500 young people in Hillsborough and Pasco County. Take a moment to check them out online and make a donation for this holidays.

HOLIDAY EVENTS

As we count down the final days to Christmas, there’s plenty to enjoy across Tampa Bay. But keep an eye on that Dove Tampa Bay Forecast for what may be nasty weather Saturday and Sunday.

Elsa Light Boat Parade

-The Treasure Island Holiday Boat Parade is Saturday, starting at 6:20 pm. to the south of the Treasure Island Causeway. It’s free, but viewing areas are also set up at the Treasure Island Golf and Tennis Club, along the Treasure Island Causeway Bridge, and John’s Pass.

Florida Aquarium Snow Days

-At The Florida Aquarium, Snow Days are underway weekends (Saturdays & Sundays) from 9:30 am to 5 pm with Snow Daze Snow Maze, Sno-Fly Zone with snowball toss and slingshots and more. For ticket information and more events, click here.

dove christmas events

-The Dove Events Guide also has more suggestions, and feel free to let me know what you’re up to with an email at Ann.Kelly@cmg.com.

Weekend

