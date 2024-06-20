Tropical Storm Alberto

The first named storm of the 2024 hurricane season is bringing heavy rains and possible flooding to part of Mexico and Texas today. It’s not a strong storm with winds around 45 mph. The National Hurricane Center is tracking two other systems, which you can see in the Dove Hurricane Guide.

AAA is already out with travel advice for the 4th of July holiday. Once again, it’s going to be very crowded with some 71 million planning to head out. If you’re driving, the heaviest traffic on the 4th will be between 2-7 pm. Lower gas prices help, but tropical weather could change that.

The largest Pride parade in Florida, and one of the largest in the US is this weekend in St Petersburg. There are plenty of events to check out, with a concert kicking things off Friday night. The Parade and Street Festival is Saturday, and the Grand Central Street Fair follows Sunday. One of the biggest concerns with an event of this size is parking, and the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is helping out with rides, and even their own playlist.

St Petersburg City Council gave preliminary approval to the Rays request for a new state of the art stadium, and for redevelopment of the historic Gas Plant District. Another vote comes up July 11th for the $1.3 billion stadium and multi-billion dollar project. For final approval, five of the eight Council members will have to vote yes.

If you have pet insurance through Nationwide, they’re starting to drop policies. The company blames rising costs like most insurance companies in Florida. The cancellations will be dropping some 100,000 polices through next summer.

