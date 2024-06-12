‘Unplanned stroll’: Camels escape petting zoo, walk around Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio — After a long day at work, Sampson and Artie just wanted to see what Sandusky, Ohio’s Cedar Point had to offer.

Sampson and Artie are two camels who live at The Barnyard, Cedar Point’s petting zoo.

The park’s spokesperson, Tony Clark, told WKYC, “The camels decided to take an unplanned stroll just outside their home at The Barnyard (our ‘petting zoo’ area on the Frontier Trail) but were quickly returned.”

Several videos of the impromptu tour were shared on social media.

Clark said the pair walked all the way to the midway and no one was hurt, WKYC reported.

According to Cedar Point’s website about The Barnyard, “Curtis the Cow runs the show but his furry friends and loveable creatures including camels, sheep, goats, baby goats, piglets, turtles, ducks, donkeys and more are there to pet, feed and watch as they live and play together in this outdoor interactive experience!





© 2024 Cox Media Group