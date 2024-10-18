Reach Out And Help Someone

Hurricane Milton Debris and damage from Hurricane Milton as US President Joe Biden visits the area, in St. Pete Beach, Florida, on October 13, 2024. The death toll from Milton rose to at least 16, officials in Florida said October 11, and millions were still without power as residents began the painful process of piecing their lives back together. (Photo by Bonnie CASH / AFP) (Photo by BONNIE CASH/AFP via Getty Images) (BONNIE CASH/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s an endless list of questions of who to turn to after a catastrophic event like Milton, and we’re happy to help you in the Dove Hurricane Guide and with additional help from our partners at 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

Getting some shade There's plenty of places in Anastasia State Park to take a break from the heat. (Florida State Parks)

The good news is some Pinellas County Parks and a limited number of State Parks are also opening this weekend, but most definitely call ahead or check the sites if they’re up to date. Fresh air and sunshine are great for that oh so necessary mental health break. One park that’s being a good friend is Sand Key in Pinellas County where they will dispose of excess sand from your property, but you need to bring it to them. Click here so I can tell you more.

As FEMA responds to two hurricanes, many of the recovery efforts are coordinated from Atlanta

FEMA. That’s what’s on everyone’s mind. Applying, being turned down and then approved? It’s happened so patience will help. There’s also help for our farmers dealing with crop damage and loss from the Florida Department of Agriculture Services here.

For more and constantly updated information, go to the Dove Hurricane Guide. There's also help for our farmers dealing with crop damage and loss from the Florida Department of Agriculture Services here.

