Reach Out And Help Someone

It’s an endless list of questions of who to turn to after a catastrophic event like Milton, and we’re happy to help you in the Dove Hurricane Guide and with additional help from our partners at 10 Tampa Bay Weather.
The good news is some Pinellas County Parks and a limited number of State Parks are also opening this weekend, but most definitely call ahead or check the sites if they’re up to date. Fresh air and sunshine are great for that oh so necessary mental health break. One park that’s being a good friend is Sand Key in Pinellas County where they will dispose of excess sand from your property, but you need to bring it to them. Click here so I can tell you more.
FEMA. That’s what’s on everyone’s mind. Applying, being turned down and then approved? It’s happened so patience will help. There’s also help for our farmers dealing with crop damage and loss from the Florida Department of Agriculture Services here.
For more and constantly updated information, go to the Dove Hurricane Guide and keep an eye on our social pages like Facebook, and tag us with more info from your neighborhood. We are #FloridaStrong.
