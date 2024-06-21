‘Not all patients are human’: 14 puppies rescued from rollover crash

14 puppies rescued from rollover crash Over a dozen puppies were rescued Thursday morning in Woodstock, Connecticut after a serious crash. (Muddy Brook Fire Department/Muddy Brook Fire Department)

WOODSTOCK, CT — Over a dozen puppies were rescued Thursday morning in Woodstock, Connecticut after a serious crash.

Muddy Brook Fire Department said that a single vehicle rolled over and the crash involved downed wires.

Fourteen puppies were inside the car, WFSB reported. No people were injured but the fire department said minor injuries were reproted.

The Necogg Humane Society and a doctor from Peake Brook Veterinary Center were called out to the scene of the crash and were able to assist fire crews with caring for the puppies, the news outlet reported.

“While thankfully no people were hurt, first responders rescued and provided care for 14 puppies, after power to the downed lines were cut by Eversource CT,” fire crews said.

The cause of the crash is unclear.





