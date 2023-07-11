HCA Healthcare Data Breach

The personal information of some 11 million HCA Healthcare patients were exposed by a data breach from what administrators call an external storage location. That information includes names, ages, city and state of the patients as well as patient appointments. HCA Healthcare is offering credit monitoring and identity protection services to those affected, and would like to hear from you with any questions at 844-608-1803.

Better Business Bureau warns of scams around Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Days kick off today and lasts through tomorrow, but they’re not the only one with deals. Other stores are stepping up to compete like Target, Best Buy and Walmart. But be aware of scammers who are out there as well. The Better Business Bureau has a list of tips to avoid being taken advantage of.

Does it seem like your flights aren’t as smooth as they used to be? 10 Tampa Bay Aviation Expert and pilot Mark Weinkrantz says we can thank climate change for that. There’s a bill in Congress right now to fund studies to see how we can adapt to the changing conditions. The heat that doesn’t help will continue today with a high of high of 92 and a good chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Mosquitoes are more than annoying pests, some carry malaria. That has triggered a statewide mosquito-born illness advisory from the Florida Department of Health. There are now 6 confirmed cases in Sarasota County, and with plenty of us heading for the parks and beach this weekend, make sure you protect yourself with repellent, and make sure you don’t have standing water outside the house.

Close, but not good enough to take the Home Run Derby title last night. Tampa Bay Ray Randy Arozarena was the runner-up to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The All-Star Game is tonight with four Rays on the All-Star roster, including pitcher Shane McClanahan who will not play due to an injury, outfielder Randy Arozarena, first baseman Yandy Diaz and shortstop Wander Franco.

The city of Tampa turns 136 years old this week, and to commemorate Saturday’s event, this week is now “Archive Awareness Week”. Events will be help throughout the city with a full list from the city here.

