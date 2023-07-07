Better Business Bureau warns of scams around Amazon Prime Day

Better Business Bureau warns of scams around Amazon Prime Day (File Photo) (Dongyu Xu/Getty Images)

By Laura Geller, CMG Washington News Bureau

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers as Amazon Prime Day approaches -- scammers are trying to take advantage of your desire to get a deal. The BBB cautions your money and personal information are at risk.

Amazon Prime Day runs July 11th through July 12th.

“It’s becoming Christmas in July,” BBB Spokesperson Melanie McGovern said.

But even in July, a “Grinch” can still steal your shopping joy and even more.

“This is one of those times like Black Friday or leading up to the holidays where people will try to take your money try and steal your identity,” McGovern explained.

That’s why the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers.

“We want everyone to be aware that there could be fraud associated with this, that there are fake websites, fake ads,” McGovern told us.

Amazon is the most impersonated business, according to BBB’s Scam Tracker. In fact, we found several reports, which note “Amazon impostor” and “Amazon Prime spoof.” Victims are asked to click on links or put in their credit card information -- so the stakes are high.

McGovern advised if you are doing a lot of shopping this time of year, find a way to easily keep track of it all.

“Maybe setup a database with order numbers, tracking numbers, how it’s coming to you,” she said. “Just so you know if you do get a text message or you get an email saying there’s a shipping delay or there’s an issue, you can just refer to that spreadsheet.”

It’s also important to know how a retailer might get in touch with you about your purchase.

“What did you opt into,” McGovern asked. “Did you opt in for text alerts? Did you opt in for emails? Making sure that you know what you’ve opted in for is really important and can prevent you from clicking on links that might go somewhere else.”

Remember, always think before you click the link.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!