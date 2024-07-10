Sip and Savor Florida Flavors at Disney Springs®!

I have a great weekend coming up! Right after I wrap up the show Friday, it’s that quick trip down I-4 to Walt Disney World. Ann Kelly’s Kitchen is taking a road trip to enjoy Disney Springs Flavors of Florida presented by CORKCICLE, now through August 11th.

All this week in Dove Morning Trivia I have your chance to win a pair of tickets to Walt Disney World, which have the 2-day Park Hopper Option, but I’m also going to make sure you have a chance for a nice mini vacation. Enter for a chance to win a Walt Disney World® getaway from 105.5 The Dove to experience the magic of Disney Theme Parks, a Disney Resort hotel and more.

Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar at Disney Springs

My job? To make sure I wake up your taste buds with picture and video good enough to eat! I’ll be strolling through Disney Springs and making stops at some of my favorite places like Art Smith’s Homecoming and Jock Lindsey’s Hanger Bar. But along the way, there are plenty of other tasty stops, great shopping experiences, and perhaps a stop or two in Animal Kingdom, the Magic Kingdom - who knows, there’s magic everywhere.

See you real soon from Walt Disney World!

