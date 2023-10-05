It's in Our Hands





With multiple convenient BayCare imaging locations throughout Tampa Bay, you won’t have to go far making it easy to keep that promise.



Talk to your doctor about scheduling your screening mammogram and visit



A promise made, is a promise kept.



Health Information For October

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Everything's coming up pink this month. That's because it's Breast Cancer Awareness Month – the perfect time to schedule your annual mammogram. A mammogram can expose abnormalities in your breast before you ever feel a lump. The images help your healthcare provider decide if you're all clear or if you need additional tests. Get your pink on. Schedule your mammogram today.



Physical Therapy Month

Here's a quiz for Physical Therapy Month: What's the one thing you can do to experience less pain? Exercise more is the correct answer. Studies show people who are active three or more times a week don't suffer from pain as much as people who don't exercise. A physical therapist can prescribe an exercise program specific to your goals and needs. Interested in learning more? Schedule an appointment to talk to your healthcare provider today.



Dental Hygiene Month

Celebrate Dental Hygiene Month with a trip to the dentist. While you're there, thank your dentist and your dental hygienist, too. Worthy of recognition, dental hygienists work hard to polish your pearly whites and make sure your gums are in tip-top shape. They also remind you to brush twice a day and replace your toothbrush every three months. Make sure to give a shout out to your dental hygienist, while flashing her a healthy smile— schedule your next dental visit today.

Did You Know?

- 70-85% of Americans with hearing loss experience bothersome tinnitus. Many healthcare providers tell patients there is no treatment for tinnitus, but that simply is not true. There is treatment and there is hope. Visit your local audiologist to discuss your tinnitus treatment options today.



- Even a mild degree of hearing loss triples the risk of an accidental fall, with the risk increasing by 140% for every additional 10 decibels of hearing loss. Hearing aids and cochlear implants significantly decrease the risk of a vall. Visit your local audiologist to discuss treatment options today.



- Hearing loss can lead to loneliness and social isolation. Yet those who treat their hearing loss report less physical and mental exhaustion, better sleep, less depression, better memory, and improved family relationships. The reason is simple: Struggling to hear those closest to us in our daily life makes us feel isolated and cut off from the world. Visit your local audiologist to improve your quality of life today!





