The Golden Bachelor - Week 6

Week 6 has come and gone, and 3 lucky ladies got HOMETOWN DATES with Gerry!

I was waiting (sort of) for Theresa to jump on Gerry like the other girls do on The Bachelor seasons. She did not. However, one of the three women did! Standby for that..

Theresa’s Hometown Date was a big deal because this was the first time she was introducing anyone to her family since her late husband passed away. They talked about the first time they met and brought up Theresa’s “birthday suit” - cue the raised eyebrows from Theresa’s daughter! And how they feel comfortable with each other and have fun together, etc.. Her daughter and her sisters really liked Gerry and told him that. BUT when he was asked if he was falling in love with Theresa, he couldn’t say yes. He told them he was wondering what being in love would feel like after loving his late wife. Also, when Gerry was asked what he liked about Theresa he answered - the way she looks at me!? He also said she was sweet, and he liked how she leaned in to talk with him. Umm.. okay. Theresa pointed out that she’s competing with woman that are 60, and she is 70, and she was concerned about that. But overall, she seemed happy, and the date went well. This is a very different season in so many ways, and hard on the whole family. It really made me sad when Theresa’s daughter got emotional saying she liked Gerry and wanted her Mom to be happy, but that didn’t take away how she felt about her Dad and her love for him. Ahhhh! The date ended with Theresa telling Gerry she loved him. And Gerry told the camera - not Theresa - that he was indeed falling in love with her.

Next up, was Faith. She did “a little jump” on him when they greeted one another - sort of. The closest thing we’ve seen on The Golden Bachelor to what we see on The Bachelor shows anyway. Gerry is definitely attracted to Faith. There’s no doubt about it. He compliments her all the time and even said he couldn’t take his eyes off her. He met Faith’s kids who asked him if he was in love with her. He responded with, “I kind of think I am!” He also said that Faith brings peace to him. But the biggest moment of this Hometown Date was when Gerry and Faith professed their love to one another IN FRONT OF EVERYONE! Yep, they said I love you to one another in front of her family. They rode horses and talked about their future during this date and had a great time. I think he’ll choose Faith in the end. BUT I still think Theresa is the best fit for him.

The final Hometown Date was with Leslie. She took a huge leap when they greeted one another and actually jumped on him!!!! For a few seconds anyway. He met her kids, brother, and grandkids. The brother is more of a father figure in her life and when Gerry asked if he’d give them his blessing if they were together in the end, he said yes. I like Leslie but she keeps bringing up her past relationships and the fears she has because of them. Not sure if that’s a great thing to keep talking about..? And it seems to keep coming up. At the end of the date, Gerry kissed Leslie against a wall and flat out told her that he loved her. She said it back. And I think she feels this is it for her.

The rose ceremony was a cliffhanger! He picked Leslie but left the room and got emotional when deciding between Faith and Theresa.

Who do you think is the best fit for Gerry?

Until next time..