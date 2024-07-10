World-renowned Italian food hall coming to South Florida

For someone who still has yet to find authentic Italian cornetti locally following a trip to “The Boot” in 2019, you could say I’m just a bit excited... or shall we say, “Emozionato!”

Eataly already has nine locations, including 3 in New York, which I’m pretty familiar with, along with Las Vegas, Chicago, Boston and LA, to name a few.

Their new location will be inside Aventura Mall at 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Unit 3004, taking up three levels and spanning approximately 29,000 square feet.

The food hall is currently in the permitting process, but may open in a matter of months.

“Buon appetito, piatto pulito!” 🍝