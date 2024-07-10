World-renowned Italian food hall coming to South Florida

Eataly finally opening new location at Aventura Mall

Eataly coming soon to South Florida | Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

By Mike Kruz

For someone who still has yet to find authentic Italian cornetti locally following a trip to “The Boot” in 2019, you could say I’m just a bit excited... or shall we say, “Emozionato!”

Eataly already has nine locations, including 3 in New York, which I’m pretty familiar with, along with Las Vegas, Chicago, Boston and LA, to name a few.

Their new location will be inside Aventura Mall at 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Unit 3004, taking up three levels and spanning approximately 29,000 square feet.

The food hall is currently in the permitting process, but may open in a matter of months.

“Buon appetito, piatto pulito!” 🍝

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

