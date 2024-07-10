Tampa turns 137 years old on July 15th!

Tampa sure looks good for 137! The city celebrates its big birthday on July 15, with plenty of Tampa-centric events before, during and after the big day. Here’s a list of a few happenings:

July 14 | 1 pm: “Everything Musical” at the Henry B. Plant Museum (401 W Kennedy Blvd)

A look at S. Ernest Philpitt’s impact on Tampa’s music scene in the 1920s, along with a live demonstration of rare self-playing instruments.

July 15 | 11am: Aging Gracefully: The Cigar Industry in Tampa from 1953 to 2010 at the J.C. Newman Company (2701 N 16th St)

Check out the changes to America’s cigar industry since 1953 and how they affected Tampa.

July 15 | 3pm: Happy Birthday, Tampa! at City of Tampa, Old City Hall, Council Chambers (315 E Kennedy Blvd)

City Council member Charlie Miranda shares memories from his thirty years in office. Fred Hearns, Curator of Black History at the Tampa Bay History Center, also presents the talk, “1924: Commission Rule in the City of Tampa.”

July 16 | 10am: Lynn Ash: The Story of Tampa at City Center at Hanna Avenue (2555 E Hanna Ave)

Learn more about The Story of Tampa painting.

Tampa’s Black History Museum will be located at 1213 N. Central Ave. across from Perry Harvey Sr. Park in Tampa, Fla.

July 19 | 10:30am: Memorial Park Cemetery Historical Marker Dedication at C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library (2607 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd)

Join members of the Hillsborough County Historical Advisory Council with a new historical marker recognizing Memorial Park Cemetery.