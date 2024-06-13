“Ladies and gentlemen... The Stanley Cup!” #tbt

It’s a throwback to a summer evening in 2007, on vacation in Laguna Beach, fresh off an Anaheim Ducks championship. I pulled up to a pub for dinner with my cousin, only to have a bit of light reflect into my eye. I glanced in that direction and I see this, “Holy Grail” on the patio, completely unexpected.

I don’t even think I bothered to pay for parking or locked the doors as I was magnetically drawn in its direction...

Then, I saw “The Keeper of the Cup”, Phil Pritchard, who verified that it indeed was the Cup I was looking for...

I remember his words to me… “You can touch it, take pics with it, kiss it, just don’t pick it up. That’s reserved for players who EARN it when they WIN it.”

The Florida Panthers now just TWO wins away from tasting sweet champagne, 170 ounces of it, from its bowl… or 14 12-oz. cans of beer (thanks, Phil!)

“Ladies and gentlemen... The Stanley Cup.”

