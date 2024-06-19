Goodyear Blimp sighting over Sunrise!

Did you see the famous Goodyear Blimp hovering over Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Tuesday night? If not there, you likely saw all the awesome video the blimp’s cameras were getting for the broadcast of the Stanley Cup Final Game 5.

I felt like a little kid, gazing above, as the helium-filled dirigible hovered by. In fact, Wingfoot One is one of just three Goodyear semi-rigid airships in the entire country AND its based in Pompano Beach!

By the way, the Panthers have announced plans for a watch party at the arena again on Friday night for Game 6. Get your tickets (while they last) HERE.

Check out a little video that I captured below ⬇️ and learn more about the Goodyear Blimp HERE!