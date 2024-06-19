Goodyear Blimp sighting over Sunrise!

If you went to the Panthers game on Tuesday night, you probably caught it too

Goodyear Blimp

By Mike Kruz

Did you see the famous Goodyear Blimp hovering over Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Tuesday night? If not there, you likely saw all the awesome video the blimp’s cameras were getting for the broadcast of the Stanley Cup Final Game 5.

I felt like a little kid, gazing above, as the helium-filled dirigible hovered by. In fact, Wingfoot One is one of just three Goodyear semi-rigid airships in the entire country AND its based in Pompano Beach!

By the way, the Panthers have announced plans for a watch party at the arena again on Friday night for Game 6. Get your tickets (while they last) HERE.

Check out a little video that I captured below ⬇️ and learn more about the Goodyear Blimp HERE!

The Goodyear Blimp and its connection to South Florida The Goodyear Blimp and its connection to South Florida (Easy93)

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!