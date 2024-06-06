The FIRST Drive-in Movie Theater opened on this day 91 years ago! #tbt

On this date, June 6, 1933, the very first drive-in movie theater opened back in Camden, New Jersey. Patrons paid 25 cents per car as well as per person to see the British comedy Wives Beware under the stars and a new phenomenon was born!

Just a few hundred of these outdoor theaters still remain here in 2024, but it’s a real treat, if you’ve never been. If you have... you already know!

In fact, The Ruskin Family Drive-In Theatre, with over 50 years of continuous service, is a local treasure. They only take cash though, so hit the ATM before piling the family in the car and making the trip over. See more details and showtimes HERE on their website.

Fun fact: Some say rainy nights are even better for drive-in movies, because the rain creates a “slicker” surface that shows the film projection even better than it would on a clear night!