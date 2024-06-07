Before the STANLEY CUP, it’s the STANLEY PUP 🐶

Combining 2 of my favorite things: puck 🏒 and puppies! 🐕

Stanley Pup

Stanley Pup Stanley Pup

By Mike Kruz

Media Day is in full effect at Amerant Bank Arena ahead of game one of the Stanley Cup Final, but let’s chat about all the PAW-some action we’re about to see TONIGHT in the first-ever STANLEY PUP!

A total of 16 adorable adoptable rescue dogs, including Sergei Bobruffsky and Connor McDoodle (I guess Alexander BARKov was just too obvious?), will faceoff tonight at 8 pm on NHL Network and ESPN+.

Pop the popcorn and pass the Purina (to your 4-legged friend) and let’s see who takes home the ultimate puppy prize!

Here’s a preview ⬇️


