Before the STANLEY CUP, it’s the STANLEY PUP 🐶

Media Day is in full effect at Amerant Bank Arena ahead of game one of the Stanley Cup Final, but let’s chat about all the PAW-some action we’re about to see TONIGHT in the first-ever STANLEY PUP!

A total of 16 adorable adoptable rescue dogs, including Sergei Bobruffsky and Connor McDoodle (I guess Alexander BARKov was just too obvious?), will faceoff tonight at 8 pm on NHL Network and ESPN+.

Pop the popcorn and pass the Purina (to your 4-legged friend) and let’s see who takes home the ultimate puppy prize!

Here’s a preview ⬇️

Who let the dogs out?! 🐶 #StanleyCup



Catch the Stanley Pup TONIGHT on @NHLNetwork and @ESPNPlus at 8p ET and tomorrow at 6p ET on @Sportsnet! pic.twitter.com/3fQmuuy38N — NHL (@NHL) June 7, 2024



