According to BuzzFeed.. here are some things to look for in a relationship.

If you’re currently in one - do you feel this way!? 💗❤️

TOP SIGNS YOU’VE FOUND “THE ONE!”

-Near-instant feeling of closeness.

-You care about their opinion, and they care about yours.

-You’re okay doing things without each other.

-You can be vulnerable with them.

-You’re okay with being bored together.

-You fight fair.

-They’re affectionate.

- You’d describe your relationship as “easy.”