TPA Voted the Best!

Phoebe Out of more than 65,000 entries, Phoebe is the winning name for Tampa International Airport’s famous flamingo sculpture. (Tampa International Airport)

Tampa International Airport has won two awards in the USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice Poll!

BEST LARGE AIRPORT ✈️ BEST AIRPORT FOR DINING 😋

“Tampa International Airport provides quick access to some of the finest vacation destinations across Florida’s Gulf Coast,” USA Today wrote. “Visitors can take advantage of the many bars, restaurants, and souvenir shops scattered across its terminals.”

Other airports making it into the Top 10:

Nashville International Airport (BNA)

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Denver International Airport (DEN).

As far as DINING goes.. TPA beat Detroit, Orlando, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY), Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), and Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC). Did we win for BEST FLAMINGO, too!? 😉🦩



