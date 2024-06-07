Rootop Hangouts

If you listen to my show in the afternoons, you know I try to get to the beach as much as possible - mostly you’ll find me on Clearwater Beach! Well, one of my favorite rooftop places to go is Jimmy’s! They have drinks and food and an AMAZING view! There’s just something about overlooking all the beauty that surrounds us in Tampa Bay. Seriously! We live in paradise.

Here are some of the best rooftop spots you could check out - according to The Rooftop Guide:

Beacon Rooftop Bar - Downtown Tampa

M. Bird - Tampa Heights

Birchwood Canopy - St Pete

Pier Teaki - St Pete Pier

Hurricane Watch Rooftop - at the legendary Hurricane Seafood Restaurant

Jimmy’s On The Edge - Clearwater Beach

There are MANY others. Share your favorites with us!








