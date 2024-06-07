Rootop Hangouts

If you listen to my show in the afternoons, you know I try to get to the beach as much as possible - mostly you’ll find me on Clearwater Beach! Well, one of my favorite rooftop places to go is Jimmy’s! They have drinks and food and an AMAZING view! There’s just something about overlooking all the beauty that surrounds us in Tampa Bay. Seriously! We live in paradise.
Here are some of the best rooftop spots you could check out - according to The Rooftop Guide:
Beacon Rooftop Bar - Downtown Tampa
M. Bird - Tampa Heights
Birchwood Canopy - St Pete
Pier Teaki - St Pete Pier
Hurricane Watch Rooftop - at the legendary Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
Jimmy’s On The Edge - Clearwater Beach
There are MANY others. Share your favorites with us!