Review The Hurricane List And Be Prepared

pile of hurricane supplies

Hurricane supplies What does your family need to survive a hurricane? (Pixsooz - stock.adobe.com)

By Kristy Knight

When you live in Florida, this is just something we do. And it’s always good to be prepared and have your supplies ready.

Definitely get the essential supplies of course - and I usually add snacks like Doritos and Junior Mints - but maybe that’s just me.

Here’s a good source of information and great checklist to review: https://www.floridadisaster.org/planprepare/hurricane-supply-checklist/

We’ll keep you posted on the latest storm this week. Keep listening to 105.5 The Dove for updates.

Most of all.. STAY SAFE!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!