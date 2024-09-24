Review The Hurricane List And Be Prepared

When you live in Florida, this is just something we do. And it’s always good to be prepared and have your supplies ready.
Definitely get the essential supplies of course - and I usually add snacks like Doritos and Junior Mints - but maybe that’s just me.
Here’s a good source of information and great checklist to review: https://www.floridadisaster.org/planprepare/hurricane-supply-checklist/
We’ll keep you posted on the latest storm this week. Keep listening to 105.5 The Dove for updates.
Most of all.. STAY SAFE!