That’s why I’m seeing all the cute pictures of CATS today on social media! IT’S NATIONAL CAT DAY!

Show off your pet and give them some extra love today! And if you’re thinking of adopting a cat, get more info and consider this from NationalDayCalendar.com:

Your lifestyle.

Make multiple visits before making a choice.

Spend one-on-one time with the cat.

Do other members of your fur family need to be considered?

When you bring your new family member home, have a space ready for him to decompress and adjust to his new abode.

FIND OUT MORE AT: https://www.nationaldaycalendar.com/national-day/national-cat-day-october-29

There are lots of wonderful and adorable cats looking for their FURever homes! 😻