My Cape Cod vacation!

If you love beaches, boats, bikes, baseball and bonfires... well... that’s just a piece of what there is to offer in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Oh yeah... can’t forget the fresh clams, fish and LOBSTAH too! 😋

Our family used to frequent Cape Cod over summers growing up and have made recent trips again, while making memories with my little niece and nephew, much like my sister, brother and I did with our parents & grandparents growing up 😎

A car ride (without traffic) from the start of the Cape in Bourne to its tip in Provincetown, is about an hour and a half long, but you could bike much of it (25 miles) on their famed Cape Cod Rail Trail, while stopping at seafood shacks, ice cream parlors and various bodies of water and beaches, along the way.

There’s so much to see and do! I’m happy to offer any suggestions if you wanna email me HERE!

Here’s a little taste of what my July 4th vacation with the family looked like last week below ⬇️