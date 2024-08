Fall festivities at Walt Disney World Guests can look forward to a festive fall season at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, starting Aug. 5, 2024. From events like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE, to delightful dishes and drinks, enchanting decor and seasonal merchandise, there’s more than one way to experience the magic of fall at the Most Magical Place On Earth. (Abigail Nilsson, Photographer) (Abigail Nilsson/(Abigail Nilsson, photographer))

I have soooo many memories of this event! We used to take our daughter there with a bunch of other couples and their kids. We went many times and had so much fun!

Well, get ready because it starts tomorrow (August 9th) and runs through Halloween (October 31st) from 7pm to Midnight on select evenings.

Special event tickets are now on sale.

They have trick or treating, amazing fireworks and laser display, the BOO-TO-YOU Halloween Parade, and so much more!

🧙👻🎃