Is this the WORST rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner EVER?

Move over Fergie. Ingrid Andress might have you beat after last night!

Ingrid Andress

Ingrid Andress ARLINGTON, TX - JULY 15: Ingrid Andress sings the national anthem prior to the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field on Monday, July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

By Mike Kruz

It started out... well... OK enough, but got more and more cringey as time passed.

Ingrid Andress, a country music artist and 4-time Grammy nominee, was asked to sing the National Anthem last night ahead of MLB’s Home Run Derby, in Arlington, Texas.

To be kind, let’s just say that we’ve heard better renditions.

Check out the full video below, to see why Ingrid is trending for all the wrong reasons today... ⬇️

...and since she’s being compared to Fergie, here’s her rendition from the NBA All-Star Game in 2018. ⬇️

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

