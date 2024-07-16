Is this the WORST rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner EVER?

Ingrid Andress ARLINGTON, TX - JULY 15: Ingrid Andress sings the national anthem prior to the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field on Monday, July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

It started out... well... OK enough, but got more and more cringey as time passed.

Ingrid Andress, a country music artist and 4-time Grammy nominee, was asked to sing the National Anthem last night ahead of MLB’s Home Run Derby, in Arlington, Texas.

To be kind, let’s just say that we’ve heard better renditions.

Check out the full video below, to see why Ingrid is trending for all the wrong reasons today... ⬇️

...and since she’s being compared to Fergie, here’s her rendition from the NBA All-Star Game in 2018. ⬇️