Hurricane Season 2024 - Did YOUR name make the cut?

So this year’s named Atlantic storms are set to be...

Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby, Ernesto, Francine, Gordon, Helene, Isaac, Joyce, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony, Valerie and William.

Sooo... Did your name make the cut?

Fun fact: At first, only women’s names were used (rude!), but men’s names started to be mixed in by 1978, according to NOAA.

BTW, Don’t forget to stock up on supplies between now and the 14th, with the 2024 Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday in effect. A second one is coming August 24th through September 6th.