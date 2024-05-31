How do YOU cut your sandwich?

Some random guy on Twitter named Ryan Duff has “introduced” the “Duff Cut”, a Y-shaped cut on a grilled cheese sandwich that he says provides the best ratio of crust in each bite.

Check it out!

You guys, I think I finally perfected the art of grilled cheese. This is a game changer! pic.twitter.com/FUfATPC3tY — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) April 27, 2024

Since we are always about asking the important questions here... Does this allow you to dunk more sandwich into the tomato soup now?

I mean, if that’s the case, I might start changing the way I cut mine!

