How do YOU cut your sandwich?

Up until now, I thought there were only 2 ways!

The "Duff Cut"

By Mike Kruz

Some random guy on Twitter named Ryan Duff has “introduced” the “Duff Cut”, a Y-shaped cut on a grilled cheese sandwich that he says provides the best ratio of crust in each bite.

Check it out!

Since we are always about asking the important questions here... Does this allow you to dunk more sandwich into the tomato soup now?

I mean, if that’s the case, I might start changing the way I cut mine!

The website MASHED even did an article on the “Duff Cut” HERE.

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

