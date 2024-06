The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Paula Abdul attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Paula Abdul turned 62 a few days ago - on June 19th! AND she’s coming to Tampa on July 19th!

You could see Paula Abdul and New Kids on The Block at the Mid Florida Amp next month! Keep listening.. because of course 105.5 The Dove will have your free tickets!

Get ready to dance and see some amazing choreography - she’s even been posting on her social media sites about how she “can’t wait to dance with you!”

Keep listening for your chance to win!!