Happy 4th of July

Big 4th of July week going on! And of course, you want to see FIREWORKS! 🎆 So let’s take a look at some of your options around the Tampa Bay area:
Hillsborough County:
July 4th Boat Parade at Tampa Riverwalk - Sparkman Wharf - starts at 4pm
Boom by The Bay - Julian B Lane Riverfront Park - starts at 5pm
Pinellas County:
Clearwater Celebrates America - Coachman Park - starts at 4pm
The Fourth - Spa Beach Park and Family Park on the St Pete Pier - starts at 4pm
4th of July Fireworks in Largo - Largo Central Park - starts at 6pm
Manatee County:
Fireworks on the Manatee River - starts at 9:30pm
Premier Manatee County July 4th Celebration - Bradenton Riverwalk Pavillion - starts at 3pm