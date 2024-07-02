Happy 4th of July

Big 4th of July week going on! And of course, you want to see FIREWORKS! 🎆 So let’s take a look at some of your options around the Tampa Bay area:

Hillsborough County:

July 4th Boat Parade at Tampa Riverwalk - Sparkman Wharf - starts at 4pm

Boom by The Bay - Julian B Lane Riverfront Park - starts at 5pm

Pinellas County:

Clearwater Celebrates America - Coachman Park - starts at 4pm

The Fourth - Spa Beach Park and Family Park on the St Pete Pier - starts at 4pm

4th of July Fireworks in Largo - Largo Central Park - starts at 6pm

Manatee County:

Fireworks on the Manatee River - starts at 9:30pm

Premier Manatee County July 4th Celebration - Bradenton Riverwalk Pavillion - starts at 3pm
















