Happy 4th of July

4th of july

By Kristy Knight

Big 4th of July week going on! And of course, you want to see FIREWORKS! 🎆 So let’s take a look at some of your options around the Tampa Bay area:

Hillsborough County:

July 4th Boat Parade at Tampa Riverwalk - Sparkman Wharf - starts at 4pm

Boom by The Bay - Julian B Lane Riverfront Park - starts at 5pm

Pinellas County:

Clearwater Celebrates America - Coachman Park - starts at 4pm

The Fourth - Spa Beach Park and Family Park on the St Pete Pier - starts at 4pm

4th of July Fireworks in Largo - Largo Central Park - starts at 6pm

Manatee County:

Fireworks on the Manatee River - starts at 9:30pm

Premier Manatee County July 4th Celebration - Bradenton Riverwalk Pavillion - starts at 3pm





0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!