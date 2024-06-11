Florida ranked WORST state for singles!

The website Spokeo.com finds Florida to be the WORST state for finding a proper mate in 2024.

The ranking looked at factors including mental health awareness, socio-political involvement and debt sensitivity, all of which the Sunshine State comes up well short.

One of the biggest issues facing we Florida singles, are rampant catfishing and romance scams here in the state, with online dating so popular. In addition, identity theft and fraud are major problems that affect the dating scene too.

Read more of the study’s findings HERE.

Let’s flip it around though. CLEARLY many of you HAVE found love here.

Which local spots are best for finding an amazing partner?

