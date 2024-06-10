Florida Panthers part of a ground-breaking broadcast

If you were watching game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on ESPN+, chances are you noticed the first-of-its kind alternate broadcast of the game in American Sign Language. In addition to the play-by-play and color commentary, the broadcast also features graphic visualizations including a large, metered, real-time bar to demonstrate crowd noise levels to the viewers.

The commentators, Jason Altmann and Noah Blankenship, will be back on the call for game 2 tonight at 8 pm, again on ESPN+.

See highlights from game 1 below ⬇️