Ferris Bueller is Getting a Spin Off?

I’m not sure how I feel about this! Could a spin-off movie really be made that’s on the same level as the original Ferris Bueller movie? That’s a question soooooo..

Bueller? Bueller?

Apparently, it’s gonna be called - SAM AND VICTOR’S DAY OFF - Remember the 2 valet drivers that took the Ferrari out for a spin?? Well, I think we’ll get to see what they were up to when they were putting on all those miles!!!!

The creators of this project are the same creators of Cobra Kai - Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. I’ll keep you posted!







