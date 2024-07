Top free attractions If you want to save your money for the slots (or if you lost it all) Las Vegas still has a free experience at the Bellagio. The resort’s fountain spews water 460 feet in the air set to music. The fountain show is performed every half hour during the day and every 15 minutes once the sun goes down. (bennymarty - stock.adobe.com)

VEGAS TRIP?? Have you seen a show at The Sphere in Las Vegas yet!? I hear it is AMAZING! And the Sphere’s CEO said that The Eagles shows are “selling like hotcakes!”

The shows at The Sphere kick off Sept 20th and they have dates set through Dec 14th. Many have suggested they may continue to book shows after that date. They already extended them once sooooo..

I’m thinking Christmas gift anyone? 🎶🎄