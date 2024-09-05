DWTS Is Back On Sept 17th

..and the newest contestants are:

JENN TRAN (The Bachelorette who did NOT have a happy ending)

JOEY GRAZIADEI (The Bachelor that DID have a happy ending)

ANNA DELVEY (She needed permission and will have to wear an ankle monitor😨)

DWIGHT HOWARD (Former NBA star)

ERIC ROBERTS (Julia Roberts Brother)

DANNY AMENDOLA (Superbowl Champion/New England Patriots)

CHANDLER KINNEY (Actress)

ILONA MAHER (Olympics)

STEPHEN NEDOROSCIK (Olympics)

BROOKS NADER (Model)

PHAEDRA PARKS (Real Housewives)

REGINALD VELJOHNSON (Actor)

TORI SPELLING (Actress)

Who will you be cheering for? Do you have a favorite? Dancing With The Stars starts up again on Sept 17th on ABC.