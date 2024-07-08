I’ll have another 4 pack of ticket for you to see The NeverEnding Story at the Capitol Theatre on 8/17! They’ve been doing a really cool Summer Movie Series and we’ve been giving away tickets!

Double Feature Friday happens every Friday afternoon - just listen at 3:30pm to play along. And this week - I’ll be playing two back to back songs from the movie, The Goonies! Full disclosure, I don’t think I’ve ever seen this movie.. or at least the entire thing! I know, I know.

After the songs play, I’ll ask a trivia question from the movie for the tickets.

We kick off the weekend every Friday - with DOUBLE FEATURE FRIDAY!