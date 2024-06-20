Double Feature Friday

double feature friday

By Kristy Knight

Brat Pack fans, I think you’ll love my Double Feature Friday contest tomorrow on 6/21/24.

I’ll be playing two back to back songs from a couple of your favorite Brat Pack movies. But I’ll wait until tomorrow to tell you which ones. 😉 Don’t you just LOVE watching those movies and hearing songs from them? Takes you back in time - in a good way!

Plus, tomorrow you could win 4 tickets to see PURPLE RAIN at the Capitol Theatre on 6/29. It’s part of their Summer Movie Series and we’re getting you in for free.

Starting at 3:30pm tomorrow listen for the two Double Feature Friday songs, and try to answer my trivia question for the prize.

Kick off the weekend with 105.5 The Dove - every Friday afternoon!

