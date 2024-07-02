Double Feature Friday

double feature friday

By Kristy Knight

I’ve got more movie tickets this week to the Summer Movie Series going on at the Capitol Theatre!

We sent you to Mean Girls and Purple Rain and coming up this Friday - win tickets to THE NEVER ENDING STORY on 8/17. Listen to win a 4-pack of tickets to the show.

This Friday, I’ll be playing two back to back song from 1989! Big movies, and big songs. Listen to hear them at 3:30pm on Friday. And of course, stick around for my trivia question to win the movie tickets.

Play along every Friday afternoon at 3:30pm!


0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!