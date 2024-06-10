Double Feature Friday

Double feature friday

By Kristy Knight

Can you tell I’m already thinking about FRIDAY!?

If you’re a big fan of Prince, you’ll love my Double Feature Friday coming up on 6/14. Get ready to hear some of Prince’s biggest songs AND get caught up with Prince movie trivia! This Friday, you could win a 4-pack of tickets to see The Wizard of Oz at the Capitol Theatre on 6/22. It’s part of their Summer Movie series!!

Play along every Friday at 3:30pm. I play two back to back songs from some of your favorites movies, ask a trivia question, and give away prizes.

Kick off your weekends with 105.5 The Dove!

