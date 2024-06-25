Double Feature Friday

double feature friday

By Kristy Knight

Are you a big Mean Girls Fan? The movie just celebrated 20 years in April! If you want to go see it at The Capitol Theatre on 7/13 - then play along with my Double Feature Friday this week! That’s the prize you could win! I’ve got 4 tickets up for grabs.

AND this week, it’s a Kenny Loggins theme. You’ll hear two songs from Kenny Loggins that were used in big movies, then I’ll ask a trivia question about one of the films for the prize!

Listen every Friday afternoon at 3:30pm to play along! And keep this number handy to call in if you know the answer: 888-723-9388

GOOD LUCK!



