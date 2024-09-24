Double Feature Friday

By Kristy Knight

This Friday I’ll be kicking off the weekend with DOUBLE FEATURE FRIDAY at 3:30pm on 105.5 The Dove! Hope you can play along with me again this week..

Listen for two back-to-back songs from a couple BRAT PACK MOVIES: St Elmo’s Fire and The Breakfast Club

I’ll ask a trivia question after the songs play and if you’re caller #10 with the correct answer, you’ll be going to TRANS SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA for free!

The show’s December 15th at the Amalie and it’s a Holiday tradition!

Here’s the # to call if you know the answer: 888-723-9388

Good Luck!

