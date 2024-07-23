Remember the movie Streets of Fire from 1984? You’ll hear two songs from that movie this Friday at 3:30pm during Double Feature Friday!

We kick off the weekend every Friday afternoon playing songs from your favorite movies - and giving away a prize with a trivia question!

And UB40 fans - I’VE GOT FREE TICKETS TO GIVE AWAY THIS FRIDAY!! UB40 will be at the BayCare Sound on August 8th and we want to get you in for free. So brush up on your Streets of Fire trivia and get ready to play along Friday afternoon.

Keep this # handy to call in and win: 888-723-9388