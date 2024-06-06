D-Day: 80 years ago to the day & “The Watch”

D-Day 80th Anniversary ASNELLES, FRANCE - JUNE 06: Royal Marines of 47 Commando land on Gold Beach to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 06, 2024 in Asnelles, France. June 6th is the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings which saw 156,000 troops from the allied countries including the United Kingdom and the United States join forces to launch an audacious attack on the beaches of Normandy, these assaults are credited with the eventual defeat of Nazi Germany. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Tuesday, June 6, 1944. 80 years ago today.

The Normandy Landings of the Allied invasion of Normandy remains the largest seaborne invasion in history. Today, we honor the 24,000 American, British and Canadian airborne troops that helped begin the liberation of France, and the rest of Western Europe, and laid the foundations of the Allied victory on the Western Front.

Part of the commemoration earlier in Normandy, France, was an emotional reading of “The Watch” by a younger service member to all of the World War II veterans present at the ceremony. Chills.