D-Day: 80 years ago to the day & “The Watch”

Tuesday, June 6, 1944. 80 years ago today.
The Normandy Landings of the Allied invasion of Normandy remains the largest seaborne invasion in history. Today, we honor the 24,000 American, British and Canadian airborne troops that helped begin the liberation of France, and the rest of Western Europe, and laid the foundations of the Allied victory on the Western Front.
Part of the commemoration earlier in Normandy, France, was an emotional reading of “The Watch” by a younger service member to all of the World War II veterans present at the ceremony. Chills.
Stop what you're doing and watch/listen to this reading of 'The Watch' for all WWII veterans.— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 6, 2024
Goosebumps.
How can this not leave you with tears in your eyes. #DDay #DDay80 pic.twitter.com/rrReozDoHt