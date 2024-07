Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper Perform In Napier NAPIER, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 08: Cyndi Lauper performs at the Mission Estate Winery on April 08, 2023 in Napier, New Zealand. (Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images) (Kerry Marshall/Getty Images)

We all have favorite songs we love to hear at concerts - and guess what? Singers have their favorite songs to sing on stage!

Cyndi Lauper is coming to Tampa, November 6th, at the Amalie and here are her TOP 5 FAVORITE SONGS TO SING:

Girls Just Want To Have Fun (YESSS!)

All Through The Night

Sisters of Avalon

Shine

She Bob

Register for your FREE Cyndi Lauper tickets on our Contest page!